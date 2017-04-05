NWFL sends 3 clubs packing

BY MONICA IHEAKAM

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), has matched words with action by sending three clubs packing from the 2016/2017 women league season.

The clubs, Cerezo Queens FC of Ilorin, State House Queens FC of Abuja and Martins White Doves FC of Benin, were disqualified due to their inability to pay and process their registration, despite the days of grace handed to them.

The disqualification of the clubs is line with the stance of the NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode who has pledged to adopt a new approach in order to restructure the women league in Nigeria and raise it to a befitting standard.

Falode had warned that clubs who fail to adhere to the rules of the new league season would be shown the exit door.

“It’s our duty to look at the structure and see how women’s football in Nigeria gets the needed attention and affinity with the audience.

“We have told the clubs that they must honor their games. If any team misses three games, it would face outright expulsion from the league,” Falode said.

Meanwhile , all matches involving the three clubs have been cancelled by the NWFL.It would be recalled that earlier in March , COD United of Lagos was disbanded by her sponsors due to financial constraints.

