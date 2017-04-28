Nwodo charges Ohanaeze to replicate Dubai in Igboland

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU— FORMER Governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has called on the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to champion the building of a world-class commercial city modeled after the famous Dubai in the United Arab Emirate in Igboland.

The former governor, who was also a National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the call in Enugu when he hosted the state chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo during a courtesy visit led by the state Chairman, Chief Alex Ogbonna.

Nwodo reiterated that Ndigbo have all it takes to replicate Dubai in Igboland and make it a business hub going by their acclaimed entrepreneurial acumen and backbone of industrial and infrastructural development across Nigeria.

According to him, Ndigbo world-wide are hungry to invest in their homeland but only need a credible leadership in the new Ohanaeze that will re-assert the undying Biafran spirit and create an enabling environment in conjunction with the governors in the South-East zone.

He also noted the abundant agricultural potentials in the zone, which, if well exploited, will solve the current unemployment and infrastructural deficit in the zone.

Leader of the delegation, Chief Alex Ogbonna, commended Dr. Nwodo’s simplicity, integrity and courage and described him as a humble person with intimidating credentials.

He assured him that the new executive is focused on restoring the Igbo spirit and will mobilize the entire Igbo nation to actively participate in national programmes such as voters registration, elections, population census, among others.

