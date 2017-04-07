Nwoko Bags Northern Nigeria Award For Excellence

Nigeria Leading Entrepreneur, International Lawyer, Former member of the Parliament and One of the biggest Philanthropist in Africa, Hon Prince Ned Nwoko has been honoured with the ‘Northern Nigeria Award for Excellence’ by the Peace Ambassador Agency Organizer Northern Nigeria Peace Awards and Peace Achievers Awards for his contribution in the area of Education, healthcare, Enterprise Support Initiative, Support for Women, Agricultural Development, Youth Development for the Northern Nigeria Region and at large

Speaking at the event held at Abuja, the Country’s capital, the National Coordinator of the Northern Nigeria Peace Awards, Amb Kingsley Amafibe, said: ‘’We have observed the philanthropic activities of Hon Ned Nwoko and chose to present the awards to encourage him to do more.’’

Mr Kingsley Amafibe further said that the Ned Nwoko Foundation had conducted rural outreaches by providing free health care; donation of equipment to schools, hospitals and orphanages as well as relief materials to less privileged ones and organisation of transformational programmes for youths.’’

The Northern Nigeria Peace Awards recognises and rewards exemplary achievement across several categories that include business, philanthropy, entertainment and sport. It recognises achievement and excellence amongst Northern Nigerians and Nigerians from around the world.

According to the award citation, “Prince Ned Nwoko Philanthropy activities across Nigeria, through education establishes him as one of the world’s leading philanthropists, illustrating that business can bring social changes too,”

Kingsley Amafibe said in a statement.

Hon Prince Ned Nwoko also has exude his compassionate attribute through some of his schemes such as scholarship schemes that has benefited 417 students, ranging from 196 secondary students to over 220 undergraduates who school home and abroad. His foundation has supported over 500 students and 25 postgraduates both home and abroad. Sponsored many to study international law.

His magnanimous Scholarship scheme have produced 5 post graduates and have enjoyed an annual tuition fee of over N500, 000. The Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation Scholarship Scheme (PNNFSS) has also basked three (3) graduate from the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology Zaria (NCAT).

Other recipient of the award include film maker Ali Nuhu for his achievements in Northern Nigeria Movies, Musa Akilah for his contribution in the field of music, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara for his contribution in Leadership, His Excellency Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Executive Governor of Kano state, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie Former IG, Ibrahim Yusuf, Amb Rachel Bakam, Hon Dozie Nwankwo, WhiteOak Farms and Amb Hussaini Coomassie

Besides, it named Rt Hon Prince Ned Nwoko as the Northern Nigeria Philanthropist of the Year, he also represented his people at the Federal House of Representatives.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

