Nyesom Wike accuses Nigeria police of plotting to kill him
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has accused the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of planning to kill him but the Nigeria Police has denied the allegation through its spokesman. According to the Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement on Sunday, described the allegation as malicious, saying it was capable of misleading the public and …
