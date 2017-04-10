Nyesom Wike accuses Nigeria police of plotting to kill him

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has accused the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of planning to kill him but the Nigeria Police has denied the allegation through its spokesman. According to the Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement on Sunday, described the allegation as malicious, saying it was capable of misleading the public and …

The post Nyesom Wike accuses Nigeria police of plotting to kill him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

