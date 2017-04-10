Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nyesom Wike accuses Nigeria police of plotting to kill him

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has accused the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of planning  to kill him but the Nigeria Police has denied the allegation through its spokesman. According to the Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement on Sunday, described the allegation as malicious, saying it was capable of misleading the public and …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Nyesom Wike accuses Nigeria police of plotting to kill him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.