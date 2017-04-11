Nyesom Wike Survived 5 Assassination Attempts In 11 Months – Commissioner

Yesterday, the Rivers State government claimed that Governor Nyesom Wike had survived 5 assassination attempts in last 11 months.

This was made public by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Austin Tam-George, who made the allegation in a statement in Port Harcourt, reiterating that it was callous for the Police high command to claim that the governor’s life was not at risk.

According to the Commissioner, the attempts came after the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the governor was abruptly withdrawn by the Police force, claiming that the six police officers dismissed in January this year played a key role in foiling the sinister moves.

“It is no secret that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration declared war on the government and people of Rivers State, soon after the party lost the governorship litigation at the Supreme Court in 2016.” He said.

Tam-George also added that the first attempt on Wike’s life occurred immediately after the apex court validated his victory at the April 2015 gubernatorial election and that after a series of futile attempts, two of the dismissed six cops were offered N150 million to execute the malicious job but they declined.

Governor Wike had earlier alleged that the six orderlies were sacked for refusing to play ball adding that there was a detailed plan by the security agencies to assassinate him but for his security details that resisted the evil plot.

“The policemen were dismissed because they did not allow the security agencies to assassinate me as was planned. They planned to eliminate me, but those attached to me resisted the plot and refused to allow them kill me. That is why they are angry and desperate,” He said.

However, the Police have denied the allegation, saying there was no time the Inspector-General of Police ordered the state Commissioner of Police or any officer anywhere in the country to kill or cage the governor.

The IGP, in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), Moshood Jimoh, described the claim as malicious and capable of causing disaffection between the force and the residents.

