NYSC: 12 Corps members to repeat service year in Kano

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano State, Alhaji Ladan Baba, has revealed that 12 corps members will repeat the service year for absconding from their places of primary assignment for three months. He stated this on Friday while presenting the 2016 State Honours Award to outstanding corps members in the state. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

