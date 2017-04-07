NYSC – Banks ready to give corps members loans – The Nation Newspaper
NYSC – Banks ready to give corps members loans
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured corps members passing out from the one year national service that loan facilities would still be available to them to start their businesses. Mr Abdulrazak Salawu, the NYSC FCT Coordinator, said this …
