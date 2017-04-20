NYSC online registration for 2017 Batch A commences

Registration for National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, for the 2017 Batch A programme has commenced.

The NYSC on its website asked prospecting corps members to obtain copies of their call-up letters on the NYSC portal with N4,000.

HOW TO MAKE PAYMENT ON NYSC PORTAL USING REMITA PAY ENGINE

The PCM should go to the portal home page and follow the following steps:

STEP 1

Click on “already Have Account”-Click here to login.

STEP 2

PCM enters Email id and password to login

STEP 3

PCM clicks on “click here to make payment”.

After a successful login,The PCM will click on “Proceed to Payment,” once the payment confirmation page is displayed, the PCM will be redirected to Remita Payment Engine with various payment options.

Option A: For Cards and Wallet Payments;

PCM clicks on “Pay now with Cards or Wallets”

PCM provides card details, pin and any other information required and if the transaction is successful, the redirect URL is loaded

status of the transaction..

Option B Paying in any Bank Branch:

Copy the RRR number generated by NYSC portal and take to any of the approved banks. Click on “see available bank branches” to view the banks.

After making the payment at the bank branch, the PCM can check payment status on the URL: https://portal.nysc.org.ng/nysc1/TransactionStatus_remita PCM inputs transaction reference number/email id or phone number used in Registering online. Click on “continue” to query Remita and view the transaction detail?

Click on “Get status” to view the details of payments.

NYSC Online Registration Support Lines

S/NO NETWORK NUMBER REMARKS

1 MTN 08147869429

2 MTN 09038034460

3 MTN 08102790538 MESSAGES ONLY

4 ETISALAT 08092142661

5 ETISALAT 08092142614

6 ETISALAT 08092142616

7 AIRTEL 07019190810 MESSAGES ONLY

8 AIRTEL 07019190812

9 GLO 07056726960

10 GLO 07056726961

The post NYSC online registration for 2017 Batch A commences appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

