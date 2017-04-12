O’Ambulance saves 620 lives in Q1 of 2017

The Osun Ambulance Services has disclosed that it has rescued over 600 people in the first quarter of 2017 through its emergency rescue operations.

The general manager made this known during the quarterly review of the agency’s activities. He said 162 cases of road traffic accident (RTA), 12 cases of collapse and 19 hospitals referral were responded to.

Dr Akinloye said a total of 620 people were rescued between 1st of January and 31st of March 2017 (458 male and 162 female). He said the agency is always ready to save lives. He also thanked the governor of the State, Ogben Rauf Aregbesola for the constant support for the agency.

The post O’Ambulance saves 620 lives in Q1 of 2017 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

