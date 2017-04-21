Pages Navigation Menu

OAP Toolz and Hubby Slay Together in London

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

OAP Toolz and her hubby, Capt Demuren both slayed as they took a picture together in London. With the lovely red dress and tight waist belt on Toolz, one can put away the rumors of pregnancy for now. Source; Instagram

