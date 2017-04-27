Oba Akiolu finally speaks on snub of Ooni of Ife
Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Thursday evening, cleared the air on the video that showed him snubbing the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at a public function in Lagos. Oba Akiolu said his gesture was not ‘snub’ as being dubbed but that it was the culturally acclaimed way of greeting a monarch in […]
Oba Akiolu finally speaks on snub of Ooni of Ife
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!