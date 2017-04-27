Oba Akiolu risks facing the wrath of the ancestors after humiliating Ooni of Ife

The palace of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has reacted to the humiliating treatment meted out to him by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, at a public function in Lagos on Tuesday, saying the Lagos monarch risked the wrath of the ancestors for humiliating his superior. A video of the incident which went …

The post Oba Akiolu risks facing the wrath of the ancestors after humiliating Ooni of Ife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

