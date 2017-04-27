Oba Akiolu risks facing the wrath of the ancestors after humiliating Ooni of Ife
The palace of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has reacted to the humiliating treatment meted out to him by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, at a public function in Lagos on Tuesday, saying the Lagos monarch risked the wrath of the ancestors for humiliating his superior. A video of the incident which went …
