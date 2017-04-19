Oba Akiolu urges govt to demolish shanties in Lagos

*Police to begin another recruitment of 10,000 policemen

By Joseph Undu

Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos has called on the state government to demolish all shanties in riverine areas with a view to addressing the spate of attacks by kidnappers.

This is just as he urged the Federal Government to equip the Police and other security agencies with the needed logistics, if the fight against crime must be won.

Besides, the plans by the Police high command to recruit another batch of 10,000 policemen to address the challenge of man power is in the pipeline.

Oba Rilwan made the call on Monday during a courtesy visit by the Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG, in- charge of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Foluso Adebanjo, at his palace.

Expressing worry over the state of insecurity in the state, citing the recent killing of four police men, an Army Captain and two others at Ishawo, Ikorodu area of the state as an example, Oba Rilwan threw his weight behind calls by residents in the troubled areas to establish a Mobile Police unit and an Army base in the area .

He said: “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris should liase with the federal authority to ensure that a Mobile and Army base are both established at Ishawo, Ikorodu axis.

“Shanties on riverine areas all over Lagos state should be demolished because that is where criminals plan and execute their acts. I have told the Commissioner of Police and other security officers that, anybody who comes to them whenever they arrest anyone , to say that the Oba of Lagos said he should be released , should be discarded because I do not condone criminality.

“Even if it were my son that commits what he is not supposed to do, the full arms of the law should take its course on him”.

Noting that effective policing depended on the availability of the contemporary logistics, he said : “Effective policing will only be possible the day federal government decides to provide all the logistics to the police force: I know what the IGP is experiencing, it did not start with him. Any day government is prepared to have effective and efficient policing, they should give not just the police but all the security agencies all the logistics needed to do the job.

“And members of the public too are always very quick at criticism. We must corporate fully with the security agencies because security is the responsibility of every Nigerian, he said , even as he appealed to the IGP to redeploy some policemen whom he described as effective and efficient, that were posted out of Lagos, back.

The visiting DIG disclosed that the force would soon begin another batch of recruitment of 10,000 policemen in addition to the recent 10,000 recruited with a view to strengthen manpower of the Force.

Reiterating Police vow to get those involved in the Ishawo massacre, no matter what it would take, Adebanjo , explained that his visit to Lagos state was sequel to the IGP’s directive to all DIGs to tour the six geo-political zones to interact with policemen from the ranks of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police , Assistant Commissioners of Police to the Ranks and Files.

Addressing officers and men of the Lagos State Command earlier, the DIG assured them of the IGP’S effort to improve on their welfare, which he said included increase in their medical allowances.

He disclosed that the IGP had so far promoted 33,770 men and officers since his assumed office, adding that others who were yet to benefit from the promotion should be patient .

But he however, warned that illegal killings and abuse of human rights would not be tolerated by the Force, threatening that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted within 48 hours.

Earlier in his speech, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Fatai Owoseni, revealed that the command had restrategised on how to arrest perpetrators of Ishawo killings.

“We are making everything possible to ensure that our colleagues will not die in vain. This will be the last time any criminal will take us for granted in Lagos state”.

