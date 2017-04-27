Oba Akiolu vs Ooni of Ife: Apologize or incur ancestors’ wrath – Kingdom warns Rilwan
The palace of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has reacted to the snub of the monarch by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, a public function in Lagos on Tuesday. Oba Akiolu has received several knocks over the incident. On Thursday, the Head of Palace Directorate of Tourism, Awoyemi Tunde, told newsmen on behalf […]
Oba Akiolu vs Ooni of Ife: Apologize or incur ancestors’ wrath – Kingdom warns Rilwan
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!