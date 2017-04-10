Oba of Benin gets 117 year old tortoise as a gift

As a sign of appreciation from the traditional rulers in the Edo North senatorial district to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, the rulers gave the Oba a gift of two tortoises said to be 117 years old. He was received at the palace of the Otaru of Auchi, His Royal …

The post Oba of Benin gets 117 year old tortoise as a gift appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

