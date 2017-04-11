Oba of Benin makes historic visit to Edo North

By Simon Ebegbulem & Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN —THE Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has paid a thank you visit to traditional rulers in Edo North senatorial district of Edo State and also commended the state House of Assembly for passing into law the bill for the abolition of Community Development Associations, CDAs, in the state.

The monarch was received at the palace of the Otaru of Auchi, HRH A. H. Momoh, Ikelebe III, by the Edo State deputy governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, immediate past governor of the state, Mr Adams Oshiomhole and other traditional rulers from Edo North senatorial district.

Addressing the people of the area, Oba Ewuare said: “My visit here is to specially thank traditional rulers and the people of Edo North for their support throughout the process of my coronation as the 40th Oba of Benin Kingdom, October 20, 2016. The state Council of Traditional Rulers will soon be reconstituted so as to build a formidable traditional institution that will collaborate with government in ensuring good governance for our people.

“I want to commend the state House of Assembly for passing into law the bill banning CDAs in our communities. This will help in ending the bloodshed experienced by our people in the hands of land grabbers under the name of CDAs,” he stated.

In his welcome address, the Otaru of Auchi, who commended the monarch for the reforms he has embarked upon particularly in the area of land use administration, said: “Your historic ascension to the throne of your forebears has added colour to our culture. I welcome you on behalf of Edo North traditional rules. We pledge our continuous cooperation and loyalty to the Benin monarch.”

Also speaking, Shaibu commended the Oba for consistently playing his fatherly role in the state, describing the monarch as a symbol of unity and progress.

