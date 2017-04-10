Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obasanjo Advises EFCC on how to Win Corruption Cases

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has advised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to not only carry out thorough investigation of corruption cases, but also hire the services of ‘Ogbologbo’ lawyers. “Ogbologbo” is Yoruba for “seasoned or experienced.” Obasanjo gave the advice on Sunday while reacting President Muhammadu Buhari’s charge to the EFCC to stop losing cases. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.