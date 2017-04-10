Obasanjo Advises EFCC on how to Win Corruption Cases

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has advised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to not only carry out thorough investigation of corruption cases, but also hire the services of ‘Ogbologbo’ lawyers. “Ogbologbo” is Yoruba for “seasoned or experienced.” Obasanjo gave the advice on Sunday while reacting President Muhammadu Buhari’s charge to the EFCC to stop losing cases. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

