‘Obasanjo and Adebutu’s wedding to hold as planned’

The families of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and businessman, Chief Kessington Adebutu, have said that the wedding of their children, Olujonwo and Tope, will hold as planned. They note in a statement on Tuesday that the event slated for May 11 and 13 would hold since a case instituted against it had been decided in …

The post ‘Obasanjo and Adebutu’s wedding to hold as planned’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

