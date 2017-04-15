Pages Navigation Menu

‘Obasanjo and Adebutu’s wedding to hold as planned’

The families of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and businessman, Chief Kessington Adebutu, have said that the wedding of their children, Olujonwo and Tope, will hold as planned. They note in a statement on Tuesday that the event slated for May 11 and 13 would hold since a case instituted against it had been decided in …

The post 'Obasanjo and Adebutu's wedding to hold as planned' appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

