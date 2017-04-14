Obasanjo, farmers’ group plan to end hunger

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked Ogun state and Federal governments to give farmers in the country more support in order to end hunger in the country.

Obasanjo however, expressed his determination in conjunction with other farmers group to acieve the feat in 2025.

The former President said this yesterday at his Hilltop Presidential residence in Abeokuta when members of the Egba Cluster Farming Initiative paid him a courtesy visit.

Obasanjo, who said he is the Chairman of Zero Hunger farmers organisation in Nigeria, said it was the resolve of the group to achieve this feat through increased food production, thereby creating “a situation where no Nigerian goes to bed or walk about hungry again.”

The ex – President said the farmers in the country required quality encouragement and support of governments, institutions and well – meaning individuals to make food available in plenty and affordable to Nigerians.

He said, “Governments can help the nation’s farmers meet the objective through policy and creation of a conducive environment that will encourage food production.”

Obasanjo urged the delegation of the ECFI led by its President, Sulaiman Egberongbe, to first start the cluster farming with fish, poultry, cassava and rice farms that “are less demanding of facilities before venturing into tree crops that have long gestation period before harvest.”

He told the group that they would have no challenges getting raw materials – feeds and fingerlings for their fish farms, “ as he is into the production of feeds and fingerlings.”

On his own part, Egberongbe, said the group were Obasanjo’s residence to solicit his support as well as draw from his wealth of experience in active farming.

