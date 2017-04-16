Pages Navigation Menu

Obasanjo introduced corruption into the church, he should keep quiet – Primate Ayodele

The Founder and General Overseer of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Private Elijah, also called servant of the most high, has described, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo as the father of corruption. Recall that Obasanjo said that church leaders encourage corruption in Nigeria. Reacting to Obasanjo’s statement, Primate Ayodele, said it was Obasanjo himself who introduced corruption […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

