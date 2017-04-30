Obasanjo to foreign investors: Operate mutually with Nigeria for global benefit

By Nwafor Sunday

The former president Olusegun Obasanjo, has warned foreign nationals and investors who come to Nigeria for businesses to always engage in a mutual business operation with Nigeria, thus to promote and contribute to the global economy.

He made the remark in Abeokuta, during an interactive session with members of the Indian Professionals Forum. According to him, ”There are some Indian companies who have been doing what they would not have done in their country and that is unfortunate. “I hope those of you who are doing the right thing who really make us proud of our association with India will make sure that this type of thing is stopped.

Pointing at the effect, Obasanjo opined that, “Such actions not only give Nigeria a bad name, they are also giving India a bad name, they give businesses generally in this part of the world a bad name but we should not allow them to go away with it.

”A situation where Jollof rice is being prepared and shipped to Nigeria is ridiculous to the extreme. If that is done by an Indian company, such company should be condemned, that is not what we want – what we want is something that will really enhance our capacity of achieving what we should be – self reliance and making contributions to the global economy and that, we should be able to do” he said.

