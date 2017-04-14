Obasanjo’s son wedding: Families insist event’ll hold as scheduled

By Akoma Chinweoke

The planned wedding between former President Obasanjo’s son, Olujonwo and his fiancée, Tope Adebutu fixed for 11th and 13th of next month will hold as scheduled.

This is as a result of the recent decision of an Ikeja High Court, presided over by Justice Lateefa Okunnu, dismissing the suit filed by Mrs Taiwo Obasanjo, Olujonwo’s mother, seeking the postponement of the wedding.

A statement by the family’s spokesperson, Princelyn Oduenyi, yesterday re-assured the general public about the development.

According to the statement, the court further set aside the letter sent by the applicant’s lawyer to the Methodist Church Tinubu, Lagos seeking to restrain the Church from conducting the marriage as having been written in contempt of court.

‘’By this ruling, the Adebutu, Martins and Obasanjo families have been vindicated. They wish to use this opportunity to thank all friends and well-wishers, family members and others who have supported them in prayers and who have reached out to them by phone calls, email and by any other communications device to inquire about their welfare while this matter was pending,’’ the statement said.

The post Obasanjo’s son wedding: Families insist event’ll hold as scheduled appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

