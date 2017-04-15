Pages Navigation Menu

Obaseki: Oba of Benin tells Ize-Iyamu to accept tribunal verdict

Posted on Apr 15, 2017

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Saturday advised governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to accept the verdict of the state Election Petitions Tribunal. Already, Ize-Iyamu has vowed to appeal the judgement. The Oba in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Desmond Agbama, said “In an election, […]

