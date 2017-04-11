Obi felicitates with Dangote at 60

Abakaliki—The immediate-past Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has described Alhaji Aliko Dangote as one Nigerian that believes in Nigeria and has demonstrated unparalleled patriotism to the Nigerian Project.

Speaking to journalists in Abakiliki during the wedding of Chief Frank Ogwuewu’s son, Obi congratulated Alhaji Aliko Dangote who had just turned 60. He said that though Dangote by force of habit shunned all manner of celebrations, the successful industrialist was worthy to be celebrated by all standards in Nigeria and internationally; unlike many others who engage in revelry for no tangible or meaningful achievement.

Obi observed that the President of Dangote Group had made and still makes tremendous contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian and African economies; giving credence to the assertion that indigenous entrepreneurs are good investors.

“Alhaji Dangote’s example”, Obi said, “has remained an inspiration to many African entrepreneurs”.

Obi revealed that serving with Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the Presidential Economic Management Team and other Committees was an enriching experience: “The quality of his contributions at meetings and the depth of his concern for the socio-economic well-being of Nigeria and Africa are not only commendable, but should be emulated by all”.

Describing Dangote as a “Worthy Employer of Labour”, Obi said that whenever the economic history of Nigeria is written, his position was already guaranteed in indelible print.

Obi wished the celebrant well, and prayed the Almighty God to continue to guard and guide him.

The post Obi felicitates with Dangote at 60 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

