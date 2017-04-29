Pages Navigation Menu

Ochanda declared winner of Bondo MP ticket, beats Oburu Oginga – The Star, Kenya

The Star, Kenya

Ochanda declared winner of Bondo MP ticket, beats Oburu Oginga
ODM elections board has declared incumbent Gideon Ochanda the winner of the Bondo MP ticket. He beats Oburu Oginga who was declared the winner last week, NEB chairperson Judith Pareno said when she addressed the media on Saturday. ODM had …
