Odion Ighalo opens Changchun Yatai account with brace – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Odion Ighalo opens Changchun Yatai account with brace
Goal.com
Odion Ighalo was in sublime form as he opened his Chinese Super League account with a brace as Changchum Yatai lost 3-2 to Shanghai Shehua on Saturday. The 27-year-old who joined from Watford for a fee reported to be in the region of £20million, …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG