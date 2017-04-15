Pages Navigation Menu

Odion Ighalo opens Changchun Yatai account with brace – Goal.com

Odion Ighalo was in sublime form as he opened his Chinese Super League account with a brace as Changchum Yatai lost 3-2 to Shanghai Shehua on Saturday. The 27-year-old who joined from Watford for a fee reported to be in the region of £20million, …

