Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Odion Ighalo scores brace against Obafemi Martin’s club – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Odion Ighalo scores brace against Obafemi Martin's club
Daily Post Nigeria
Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo, netted twice on Saturday after a masterful display to end his goal drought in the Chinese Super League. Ighalo scored two goals, though his side, Changchum Yatai, bowed at home to Obafemi Martins' Shanghai Shenhua.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.