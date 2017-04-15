Odion Ighalo scores brace against Obafemi Martin’s club – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Odion Ighalo scores brace against Obafemi Martin's club
Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo, netted twice on Saturday after a masterful display to end his goal drought in the Chinese Super League. Ighalo scored two goals, though his side, Changchum Yatai, bowed at home to Obafemi Martins' Shanghai Shenhua.
