Odunlade Adekola Celebrates Son’s 4th Birthday With Adorable Photos

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Odunlade Adekola is a prolific Yoruba actor, a singer, film-maker, producer and director whose son, Adedotun, clocked 4 year today, 13th April. The proud father took to social media to celebrate and share cute photos of his son. See photos:  

