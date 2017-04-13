Odunlade Adekola Celebrates Son’s 4th Birthday With Adorable Photos
Odunlade Adekola is a prolific Yoruba actor, a singer, film-maker, producer and director whose son, Adedotun, clocked 4 year today, 13th April. The proud father took to social media to celebrate and share cute photos of his son. See photos:
