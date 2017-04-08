Of Lucozade Boost and N200m consumer reward

Citing from history,Lucosade Boost, a brand of Suntory Beverage and Foods Nigeria Limited, has made a remarkable mark in the history of energy drink in Nigeria. Market index shows that the brand is competing favourable in the Nigerian energy drink market, and reason not too far fetched. Lucosade Boost before now belonged to the household of Suntory Beverage and Food, the world’s 3rd largest soft drinks company. This has helped the brand to maintain leading roll in the energy drink market in the country. It is a name that rings bell in every household in Nigeria because of its position in supplying energy to Nigerian consumers.

According to a management source, Nigerians need Lucosade Boost because they engage in hard works from time to time. So they always want to identify with consumers in their daily activity.

However, since the economic recession in Nigeria, almost every sector of the economy has experienced about 6% decrease in sales rate and Lucosade Boost is not left out. But that has not changed its position for rewarding its customers through airtime empowerment to encourage them run their businesses through useful communication that boost business transactions both home and abroad. Not minding the cost, the management of the brand has decided to remain committed to their Nigerian consumers. The promo would empower them to communicate with families, friends and well wishers.

Despite the challenging period in the country now, the brand of Lucosade Boost has shown resilient by earmarking N200m to reward consumers this year through its promo tagged, “Lucosade airtime boost”. This no doubt would boost the communication ability of consumers since the promo kicked off. With this promo communication would not be a barrier to new business opportunities, social life etc.

Again, it is interesting to know that sometime last year, Suntory Beverage and Foods Nigerian Limited ran the same promo for Nigerian consumers of its product, Lucosade Boost last year but decided again to do same this year by increasing the amount from N150 million in 2016 to N200 million this year where the cost of production in the country is soaring and brand owners are finding it too difficult to pay salaries. In fact, many companies have sacked their workers because of the effect of recession.

Managing Director, Mr. Chinedum Okereke, said at the unveiling of the promo in Lagos that the objective is to reward loyal consumers who are dear to the company. “This is not a time not to participate in promos and winning. We want to emphasise that in our own case people will actually consume our brands and the promises we have given in terms of brand will be delivered, “ he assured.

Many Nigerian consumers have lost interest in promos because when such promotions are launched, only an insignificant number of the populace benefit, and this is quite discouraging to consumers, hence the launch of this unique promo which allows Nigerians to participate and be winners while enjoying their favourite energy drink.

This promo is specifically designed to reward new and existing Nigerian consumers who purchase Lucozade Boost or Lucozade Sport PET with a yellow cover; consumers are required to look under the cover and text the code to 20966 to stand a chance to win airtime.

This is our own little way of thanking our esteemed consumers for their loyalty and patronage over the past years and also to restate our commitment of helping people feel refreshed and nourished. We also want to use this as a platform to reach out and encourage patronage from new consumers.

I will like to reiterate that Lucozade Boost is the preferred energy drink for Nigerians as it contains glucose, the body’s preferred source of energy. It delivers energy fast when you’ve got to deliver and can be enjoyed while hanging out with friends, on the go, at school, at home, in the office, and even at parties and has also been packaged in 330ml bottles for consumer’s convenience.

Lucozade continues to identify with the aspirations of Nigerians and their energy drive for success. We appreciate our esteemed consumers for accepting Lucozade as their daily companion. In return, we will continue to ensure delivery on our brand promise.

Marketing Director, Suntory, Rosemary Akpo, said, “it is unfortunate that many Nigerian consumers have lost interest in promotions because only a few and an insignificant number of the populace benefit, a development she described as quite discouraging to consumers, hence the re-launch of the promo which will enable more Nigerians participate, and stand a chance to win while enjoying their favourite everyday energy drink.

Explaining the objective of the promo, the Marketing Manager, Lucozade, Yusuf Murtala stated: “The Lucozade Airtime promo is our way of thanking our esteemed consumers with a unique offering for their loyalty and patronage over the past years and also to restate our commitment of helping people feel refreshed and energized.

“We also want to use this as a platform to reach out and encourage patronage from new consumers.”

Murtala stated further that the promotion, which commenced on the 13th of March and run till the end of May 2017, is an avenue for every Nigerian both young and old to get everyday energy fast with Lucozade Boost and Sport, the credible drink that contains glucose and provides energy for the body.

The promo is designed to reward new and existing Nigerian consumers who purchase Lucozade Boost 500ML or 330ML or Lucozade Sport Orange PET with a yellow cover, consumers are required to look under the cover and text the code to 20966 to win airtime.

The post Of Lucozade Boost and N200m consumer reward appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

