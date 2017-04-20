Ogbe-Ijoh governing council passes confidence vote on chairman

WARRI—Sequel to the resolutions taken by the Ewein Congress of Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri Kingdom in Delta State, members of the Governing Council, yesterday, passed a vote of confidence in its chairman, Mr Alex Akemotubo, for his sterling leadership qualities and handling of the affairs of the council.

The Ogbe-Ijoh Governing Council which is the highest administrative body of the kingdom, in a statement by nine principal members which, include Aaron Oweizi-Ebiye, Assistant Secretary; Richard Nuweigbeyoor, Treasurer, among others, pledged their continued loyalty to the Akemotubo-led council.

The post Ogbe-Ijoh governing council passes confidence vote on chairman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

