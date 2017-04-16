Ogbulafor blames PDP crisis on non-adherence to equity, justice

Most crises that rock political parties in the country, including that of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have been blamed on non-adherence and application of the concept of equity and justice by the party stakeholders.

Vincent Ogbulafor, former national chairman of the PDP, made the assertion in his country home, Itaja Obohia-Olokoro in Umuahia South L.G.A. of Abia State, when he received in audience the leadership of Okezuo Abia Organisation.

His words, “If the major party stakeholders of the PDP had observed, respected and applied the concept of equity in the Presidential election of 2011 which produced President Goodluck Jonathan, the party wouldn’t have been in this present political predicament or quagmire”.

Ogbulafor emphasised on the need for politicians to adhere strictly to the rules, regulations and mutual agreements so as to ensure fairness, justice and political stability in the practice of democracy.

He commended Okezuo Abia Organisation for deeming it fit to embark on grassroots appreciation tour of local governments of the state, for their efforts that culminated in the emergence of Okezie Ikpeazu as the governor of the state in 2015 gubernatorial election, adding that he was a strong believer of power rotation.

He also appreciated Governor Ikpeazu whom he described as a product of equity, adding that his leadership was exemplary, particularly with the quality of road construction in Umuahia and Aba.

Earlier, the Director General of Okezuo Abia Organisation, John Nwangborogwu briefed the former party national chairman on the philosophy and principles of the organisation which he said promote understanding, equity and justice.

Nwangborogwu stated that Okezuo Abia was open-minded, accommodating and believed in mutual relationship among the people, guided and propelled by the philosophy of equity and justice for good governance.

He recalled that Ogbulafor was a hopeful governorship candidate in the state, along with Orji Uzor Kalu in 1999 but that he harkened to the voice of reasoning to accept his fate when Kalu was declared governor of the state.

“We are aware that shortly after the 1999 governorship election of the state, you headed to the court but when major political stakeholders from the state, approached you, you respected their views and sheathed the sword in the interest of peace and stability of the state”.

