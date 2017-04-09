Pages Navigation Menu

Ogun bars LGs, LCDAs from enforcing of traffic laws

Posted on Apr 9, 2017

Ogun State government has stopped sundry agencies and persons across the state from enforcing road traffic laws and regulations.

It said the  enforcement of traffic laws and regulations in Ogun State is the exclusive responsibility of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps of Ogun State (TRACE).

In a statement by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for  Justice, Dr. Olumide Ayeni, the state government said: “all persons and agencies, particularly those appointed by Local Governments and Local Council Development Authorities across Ogun State are to desist forthwith from any act of controlling, regulating or enforcing all traffic laws in any part of Ogun State”.

