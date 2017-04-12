Ogun Govt, RB launch Clean Healthy Naija campaign

To mark this year’s World Health Day, health and hygiene company, Reckitt Benckiser, RB, partnered the Ogun State government on the “Clean Healthy Naija” campaign.

The initiative encompasses a number of steps geared towards awareness creation, education and behavioural change to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria.

RB’s Senior Vice President for Africa, Mr. Ataur RashidSafdar who led the delegation on a courtesy visit to Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, explained that RB’s dream is to ensure a Nigeria where people are healthier and live better.

He said Ogun State is critical to the nation’s development because of its investment friendly climate and policies, which that can propel development of the state and the nation at large.

RashidSafdar said the “Clean Healthy Naija” initiative, was designed to reduce child mortality from preventable diseases like diarrhoea and malaria in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals of 2030. The programme improves public health and sanitation towards ending menace of open defecation.

The Managing Director, Rahul Murgai, said marking the 2017 World Health Day in Ogun State was paramount because the State remains the gateway to the nation and the West African sub-region.

In addition to manufacturing investments, RB through its ‘Clean Naija’ programme is aimed at increasing the intensity of education and awareness among mothers and school children in Ogun state to drive a culture of good health and hygiene.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun lauded RB for the initiative and reiterated commitment to providing safer environment that will guarantee robust and healthier lifestyle for Nigerians.

