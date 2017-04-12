Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ogun Govt, RB launch Clean Healthy Naija campaign

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

To mark this year’s World Health Day, health and hygiene company, Reckitt Benckiser, RB, partnered the  Ogun State government on the “Clean Healthy Naija” campaign.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The initiative  encompasses a number of steps geared towards awareness creation, education and behavioural change to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria.

RB’s Senior Vice President for Africa, Mr. Ataur RashidSafdar who led the delegation on a courtesy visit to Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, explained that RB’s dream is to ensure a Nigeria where people are healthier and live better.

He said Ogun State is critical to the nation’s development because of its investment friendly climate and policies, which that can propel development of the state and the nation at large.

RashidSafdar said the “Clean Healthy Naija” initiative, was designed to reduce child mortality from preventable diseases like diarrhoea and malaria in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals of 2030. The programme  improves public health and sanitation towards ending menace of open defecation.

The  Managing Director, Rahul Murgai, said marking the 2017 World Health Day in Ogun State was paramount  because the State remains the gateway to the nation and the West African sub-region.

In addition to manufacturing investments, RB through its ‘Clean Naija’ programme is aimed at increasing the intensity of education and awareness among mothers and school children in Ogun state to drive a culture of good health and hygiene.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun lauded RB for the initiative and reiterated commitment to providing safer environment that will guarantee robust and healthier lifestyle for Nigerians.

The post Ogun Govt, RB launch Clean Healthy Naija campaign appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.