Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ogun: Man beats wife, chains her to generator from night till dawn

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 37 year old man, Ifeanyi Ajaero for allegedly battering and chaining his 28-year-old wife, Obiageli, to a generating set from nightfall till dawn. The incident occurred Ewooluwo Sagamu in Sagamu Local government of the state. A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Ogun: Man beats wife, chains her to generator from night till dawn

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.