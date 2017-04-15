Ogun: Man beats wife, chains her to generator from night till dawn
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 37 year old man, Ifeanyi Ajaero for allegedly battering and chaining his 28-year-old wife, Obiageli, to a generating set from nightfall till dawn. The incident occurred Ewooluwo Sagamu in Sagamu Local government of the state. A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the […]
Ogun: Man beats wife, chains her to generator from night till dawn
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG