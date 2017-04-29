Oh No! Nigeria’s Foremost Indigenous Coach, Dan Ajibode Is Dead

One of Nigeria foremost indigenous coach Dan Ajibode is dead. According to the reports gathered, the former coach and ex-international kicked the bucket after a brief illness.

One of the few players that gone through the late Ajibode tutoring, Tajudeen Disu uncovered the demise of the veteran late Friday night.

Tajudeen Disu wrote: One of the greatest coaches in the history of Nigeria football is gone, coach Dan Ajibode of National Bank football club of Lagos is dead, he died today in the hospital after a brief sickness.

Some of the players who played under him in National bank, Lagos are Godwin Odiye, Godwin One of the greatest coaches in the history of Nigeria football is gone, coach Dan Ajibode of National Bank football club of Lagos is dead.

He died today in the hospital after a brief sickness,some of the players who played under him in National bank, Lagos are Godwin Odiye, Godwin Okoloba, Best man Okparidor, Nathaniel Ogedegbe, Paul Okoku, Segun Olukanni, Femi Olukanni, Tajudeen Disu, Dehinde Akinlotan, Bremner Alada, Micheal Dominic, Ademola Adeola, Macmillian Ogbomosho, lsreal Fatuade, James Timiye James, Tony Thompson, Yemi Adebanjo, goalkeeper Shobande, and a host of others, as a player he played for the great Stationery Stores of Lagos and the Nigeria senior National team, may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, RIP.

