Oh No! Ugo Ehiogu, Former England And Aston Villa Footballer Dies After Suffering Heart Attack
Ugo Ehiogu has died after suffering a heart attack at Tottenham’s training ground
Ehiogu, 44, was taken to hospital on Thursday after paramedics were called
But the former central defender died in hospital, the club has announced
The four-cap England international is survived by wife Gemma and two children
Ugo Ehiogu has died after suffering a heart attack at Tottenham’s training ground on Thursday morning.
The Spurs Under 23s coach collapsed on the club’s academy training pitches and received immediate attention from the Tottenham medical staff.
Paramedics were called and he was rushed to hospital by ambulance, but passed away in the early hours of Friday morning at the age of just 44.
He leaves behind his wife Gemma, whom he married in 2005, and a son, Obi Jackson. Ehiogu also had a daughter, Jodie.
