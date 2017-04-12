Oil workers shut General Electrics operations in Lagos, Port Harcourt

By Victor Ahiuma-Young& Prince Okafor

AGGRIEVED members of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN and their Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, counterpart, Wednesday shut down the operations of General Electric, GE, in Lagos and Port Harcourt, over alleged unpaid debt to Arco Group Plc.

Arco Group Plc, a leading oil and gas servicing company, is said to be finding difficult to pay its workers in the past six months because of alleged refusal of GE to pay Arco for the jobs done for GE.

It was gathered the picketing became inevitable because GE had not paid Arco Group demobilization payment due to it to enable it pay its workers from the OBOB/Ebocha/KwaleAgip gas plants in the Niger Delta without their severance benefits paid. Some of the workers were declared redundant with effect from October 2016 and their services severed.

Vanguard gathered that despite the intervention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, directing the American company to honour its contractual agreement with Arco to enable it pay the salaries of its workers, GE was said to have refused .

Vanguard gathered that among others, the workers are being owed outstanding allowances, overall allowance, severance and contract allowance.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, members of both NUPENG and PENGASSAN took part the picketing, while only PENGASSAN members were visible in Lagos

In Lagos, the workers who stormed Mansard Place, on Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, crippled operations of four other companies, including AXA Mansard Investment, and Novartis which operating in the building.

