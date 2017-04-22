Okafor’s Law Has Been Selling Out Every Day Since its Debut

After a major setback at the planned premiere, Omoni Oboli’s Okafor’s Law has gone on to weather the storm since its cinema release. The movie has sold out every single day since Friday, March 31, 2017. Whether in Ikeja, Kano, Ibadan, Ilorin, Akure, Abuja or any other cinema in Nigeria, Okafor’s Law has not missed one day without selling out in one or two cinemas.

Omoni Oboli and her gang have been touring different cities since its release and it’s been a pleasant story from one place to another.

Social media audience is not left out. People, out of their own volition, have been sharing their thoughts on the movie as well.

No wonder the movie has been selling out every day; it’s also because everyone who sees the movie loved it. Looking through the hashtag #okaforslaw on twitter and Instagram, amazing testimonials such as this abound: “Gabriel Afolayan was the killer. His role was perfect. Loved him all the way and RMD played it well all the way #okaforslaw” – Akinola Bilikis!

“Okafor’s Law is a movie to see over and over again, Victim backfired.”- @Tayyib. An independent online Television, Broadway TV went out to sample people’s reaction to the movie. Viewers were asked to rate the movie between one and ten. Watch to see their response below.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

