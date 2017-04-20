Okagbare, Ntia-Obong, 11 Others For IAAF World Relays

In preparation for this weekend’s International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Relays in Nassau, The Bahamas, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has released a provisional list of 13 female athletes to fly the country’s flag.

Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor, Dominique Duncan, Jennifer Madu, Mercy Ntia-Obong, Peace Uko and Stephanie Kalu would file out for the 4×100 metres; Patience Okon-George, Praise Idamadudu, Okagbare, Duncan, Madu and Ntia-Obong for the 4x200m; Okon-George, Folashade Abugan, Jennifer Edobi, Margaret Bamgbose, Omolara Omotosho and Ugonna Ndu for the 4×400 metres.

At the 2015 edition Nigeria’s 4x200m women’s squad, which comprised Okagbare, Duncan, Regina George and Christy Udoh, won a gold medal.

Based on the preliminary entry figures, more than 700 athletes from 42 countries have expressed interest in competing.

This was unlike in the inaugural event in 2014 which had 576 athletes and the 2015 edition which had 669 athletes.

The 2017 programme consists of five events over four relay disciplines; 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m and 4x800m for men and women, as well as a mixed 4x400m which would cap the competition’s second day.

The top-eight finishers in the 4x100m and 4x400m for men and women would qualify automatically for the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

