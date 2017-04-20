Okolugbo extols NNU President-General @ 60

LAGOS—A former Commissioner representing Ndokwa nation in DESOPADEC and Public Affairs Analyst, Sir Ken Okolugbo, has congratulated the President-General of Ndokwa Neku Union, Chief Johnson Opone, on his 60th birthday, describing him as a quintessential leader.

In a congratulatory message, Okolugbo said: “When you assumed the leadership of Ndokwa Neku Union, a little over a year ago, no one would have imagined that with the serious constraints you faced coupled with the recession, you would be able to achieve so far what you have achieved for us as a people.”

“Yours is another milestone and it has clearly sets you in the diamond club. We wish you many happy returns and pray that you continue to lead the Ndokwa Nation to the highest level.”

The post Okolugbo extols NNU President-General @ 60 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

