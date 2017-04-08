Okorocha donates hospitals to Army, Navy, Police

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, yesterday, revealed that some of the hospitals built by his administration have been given to the Police, Army, Navy and Air Force.

The governor disclosed this through a release issued to newsmen in Owerri, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo.

Okorocha who did not state the arrangement on which these hospitals were donated to security agents said the essence was to make Imo a hub for medical services.

According to the release, “Governor Okorocha explained the development when the Commander of the Nigeria Army Medical Corps, Major-General Abimbola Amosu came to meet with him on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff.

“In connection with the donation of the General Hospital at Umuguma in Owerri West Local Government to the army which is now Army Hospital.

“Also the Navy had already taken over the hospital at Ngor-Okpala LGA, while the Airforce took over the hospital at Owerri North and the Police Force had earlier taken over the one at Ideato South LGA, the essence of all these, is to make the state the hub for medical services.

“Army has taken the one at Umuguma in Owerri West, Nigeria Police are taking the one at Ideato South and the Navy has taken the one at Ngor-Okpala.

The release quoted the Commander of the Nigeria Army Medical Corps, Major-General Abimbola Amosu, saying, “I am here at the instance of the Chief of Army Staff who got the letter and appreciated the offer of the state government to donate a 200 bed hospital to the Nigeria Army.

“One thing is clear, that even if the hospital is donated to the Nigeria Army, it will definitely serve not just the military personnel and their families but also the communities around where the facility is located because that is one thing we do with our facilities. The medical care, our schools etc are not just for the military, we use them also as a way of improving our civilian-military relations.”

