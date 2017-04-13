Okorocha tasks governors on free education programme

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has advocated the adoption of free education policy at all levels in the country.

Okorocha who stated this while receiving the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, Prof Abba Abubakar at the Government House, Owerri said education is key to the survival and development of any nation, adding that every child should be given the opportunity to go to school.

According to him, eradication of illiteracy is paramount at this point of the nation’s history to tackle the myriads of problems confronting the system.

For instance, the governor noted that the free education policy of his administration has made the school enrolment to increase appreciably, and urged the commission to help in appealing to other states to adopt the free education policy.

On his part, Abubakar who identified Imo as one of the states with the highest performance in literacy rate said the commission regarded Imo as a ‘model’, in the fight against illiteracy.

The executive secretary who later presented a meritorious award to the governor for his strides in the education sector restated the commission’s resolve to ensure that its impact is felt in the area of adult and non- formal education.

