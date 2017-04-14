Okorocha urges Christians to pray for Nigeria

He called for special prayers for President Mohammadu Buhari, and for God’s control in all situations in Nigeria.

Okorocha made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri on Friday.

He urged all Christians to be mindful of the import of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the symbol of Christianity.

He also advised them to shun selfishness as demonstrated by Christ through his death.

The governor particularly charged Christians in the state to show love to one another during the celebration. (NAN)