Okowa extols deputy, Otuaro at 49

By Emma Amaize & Festus Ahon

ASABA—Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, on his 49th birthday, yesterday.

In a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa extolled the leadership qualities and astute contributions of the deputy governor towards the S.M.A.R.T. Agenda of his administration.

Governor Okowa said he was grateful to God for the partnership between him and Otuaro and prayed God to grant his deputy more wisdom as they jointly pilot the affairs of the state.

Okowa said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I wish to felicitate with my deputy governor, a party stalwart and leader of inestimable value, on the occasion of his 49th birthday.

“Your Excellency, your indefatigable role as the deputy governor of our dear Delta State has contributed to the remarkable and modest achievements recorded by our administration. Your life symbolises the assured reward for single-minded commitment to the ideals of diligence, humility, perseverance, focus and dedicated service.”

“As you deservedly celebrate this birthday anniversary, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and many more years of happiness.

“I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His continued guidance, protection and provision for you in the past 49 years of a life of forthrightness, outstanding patriotism and service to humanity with which He has blessed you,” the governor said.

