Okowa’s performance has silenced APC in Delta —Asiuwhu

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—CHAIRMAN of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Patani Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Godspower Asiuwhu, has said that the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa have silenced the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, adding that the opposition party has resorted to mere blackmail.

Asiuwhu, in a statement, said that the governor’s successes have “left the opposition in Delta State bewildered. The fact that the APC does not enjoy followership, save for a few noisemakers on the Social Media, has also led to their recent silence on all platforms.

“The APC had hitherto been screaming to high heavens that the state government had neglected a few primary schools and roads in the state, but within a short time, most of these roads have been constructed, with more about to be built.”

“Winners Road in Abraka, one of the busiest township roads in that town is under construction, same with Jehovah’s street in the same town, Okpanam Road in Asaba, Ovwian Road in Udu Local Government amongst so many others, too numerous to mention.

“Okowa personally visited a dilapidated secondary school in Sapele to get first hand report about things on ground, the Secretary to the State Government, just a few days ago, reacting to news on the Social Media, visited another school in Ughelli that needed to be upgraded, and these schools are already beginning to feel the effect of those visits.

“These acts have left the opposition in the state bewildered, they are all short of words, because, even before they can look for an error, it would have been corrected, hence their compulsory silence.”

