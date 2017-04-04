Okubena, Sanni clinch Lagos Country Club’s Double Rumble Tennis tourney



Bimbo Okubena and Ahmed Sanni have emerged champions of the first Lagos Country Club Doubles Rumble Tennis Tournament by beating Ayo Oludemi and Tunde Olujobi 6-2, 6-1.

The finalists, who went into the competition unseeded, defeated top seed, Matt Holmes and Chijoke Agbo, while Oludemi and Olujobi triumphed over Segun Aluko and Wale Adesida to set up an improbable final for the week-long tournament.

Sanni, the oldest of the quartet in action, had a good game, but, it was Okubena, on his return from an injury that sidelined him for over three months, that masterminded a convincing win, hitting series of winning shots while operating from the baseline for most part of the match.

He said: “It was just to come and play and have fun because the injury took its toll on me but I’m happy to get my strokes back and more excited to also be a winner.”

Tennis Section President, Onubogu Arinze said the week-long event served as the tonic to test the abilities of the old and up-and-coming ones, adding it has also strengthened the bond of friendship of members.

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

