Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Bread seller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna looked stunning at the Royal Highness Album release party at club rumours yesterday. It’s a special compilation album of songs by Tuface Idibia put together by DJ Jimmy Jatt. See more photos below. Source: Thisnaija

