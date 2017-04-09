Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party

Bread seller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna looked stunning at the Royal Highness Album release party at club rumours yesterday. It’s a special compilation album of songs by Tuface Idibia put together by DJ Jimmy Jatt. See more photos below. Source: Thisnaija

The post Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

