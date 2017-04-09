Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party
Bread seller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna looked stunning at the Royal Highness Album release party at club rumours yesterday. It’s a special compilation album of songs by Tuface Idibia put together by DJ Jimmy Jatt. See more photos below. Source: Thisnaija
