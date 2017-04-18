Olakunle Churchill Gifts #BBNaija’s TBoss, Bisola & Efe a Plot of Land Each
On Sunday, CEO of The Big Church group Olakunle Churchill gifted the top three Big Brother Naija Housemates; Efe, Bisola and TBoss a plot of land each. Nigerian Musician and Big Church Haven Ambassador, Praiz was present at the ceremony.
