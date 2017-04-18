Olanipekun denies dismissing anti-corruption campaign

Eminent lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun, has debunked reports that he described the anti-corruption crusade of the Buhari administration as a charade.In a statement yesterday on one of the reports entitled, “No one is fighting corruption. It’s a circus show,” he said: “My attention has just been drawn to the above-captioned publication which is now making the rounds on various media platforms, particularly the online and social media.

“In the said publication, for non-altruistic reasons, a portion of the convocation lecture I delivered at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), as part of the events marking the 22nd Convocation Ceremony of the University titled: ‘Breaking the jinx-The cyclical nature of Nigeria’s problems’ on 30th March, 2017, was quoted and, in a most unfair manner, some lines, words, adjectives, sentences and phrases which were not part of the lecture, and which I never intended to include in the lecture, have now been added under the above caption, and has now been published, distributed, and disseminated as having emanated from me; and also as my reaction to the recent discovery of large sums of money in different currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a residential apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The general public is hereby informed that the said publication is not mine. It is not only strange, but also alien to me. I did not make or authorise it; neither did I grant any interview, make any comment or express any opinion, either in respect of the discovered cache, the EFCC as an institution or Mr. Ibrahim Magu as a person. The EFCC disclosed the discovery of the different cash sums to the public on 12th April, 2017 whilst the convocation lecture I delivered at EKSU was so done on 30th March, 2017. Naturally and logically, on the said 30th March, 2017, I could not have commented on an event that was to occur thirteen (13) days thereafter.”

Olanipekun added: “Without being immodest, I have been intervening in national affairs over the years with altruistic and patriotic motives as part of my own humble contributions to the larger and enduring interest of the Nigerian collective.

Whenever I so intervene, I do it publicly through avenues that are properly recorded and defined. “Having put the foregoing on record, I dissociate myself wholly, completely and unreservedly from the said publication, and advise those who are behind it to either refrain from its further or continued publication, or be bold enough to put their names as the authors and/or publishers.”

