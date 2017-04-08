Olori Wuraola’s peace advocacy

Juliet Ebirim

Wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Wuraola Zainab Ogunwusi, has continued display her milk of kindness and belief in the peace and unity of Yoruba land and the entire nation of Nigeria as she called for peace and unity among the Yorubas and other ethnic groups in Ile-Ife.

She made the call during a recent visit to the Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in the Sabo area of Ile-Ife in Osun State. The Ooni’s wife also condoled with members of the Hausa community who lost their loved ones and properties during the recent clash between the Yoruba and Hausa in Ile-Ife.

During the visit, Ogunwusi lauded the camp authorities for their dedication and attention to the plight of victims. She promised that she and her people with the active support of her husband, would continue to support and care for non-indigenes in Ile-Ife, regardless of the cultural and language differences.

Food items and cash were donated to support migrants, internally displaced persons and other affected persons

The post Olori Wuraola’s peace advocacy appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

