Olori Wuraola’s peace advocacy

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Juliet Ebirim

Wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Wuraola Zainab Ogunwusi, has continued  display her milk of kindness and belief  in the peace and unity of Yoruba land and the entire nation of Nigeria as she called for peace and unity among the Yorubas and other ethnic groups in Ile-Ife.

Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi

She made the call during a recent visit to the Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in the Sabo area of Ile-Ife in Osun State. The Ooni’s wife also condoled with members of the Hausa community who lost their loved ones and properties during the recent clash between the Yoruba and Hausa in Ile-Ife.

During the visit, Ogunwusi lauded the camp authorities for their dedication and attention to the plight of  victims. She promised that she and her people with the active support of her husband, would continue to support and care for non-indigenes in Ile-Ife, regardless of the cultural and language differences.

Food items and cash were donated to support migrants, internally displaced persons and other affected persons

 

 

